4 men arrested for armed robbery along Jurong Gateway Road

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested in a case of armed robbery at a unit along Jurong Gateway Road, said the police on Friday (Nov 20).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the robbery at about 4.15pm on Thursday. It declined to confirm the exact location of the unit or the type of business that operates there.



Preliminary investigations found that three men, aged between 19 and 22, allegedly robbed the unit, SPF said in a news release.

"One of the men allegedly pointed a knife at a female staff, pulled her hair and demanded her to hand over the money in the unit," said SPF. "The men subsequently dragged her into a room within the unit to confine her, before fleeing with cash amounting to about S$48,000."



The stolen cash recovered by the police, displayed during a press conference on Nov 20, 2020. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

The police intelligence department and Clementi police division established the identities of the three men and arrested them within 12 hours. A 26-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly disposing of the knife believed to be used in committing the offence.

About S$30,000 of the stolen money has been recovered, and the police are working to recover the rest, said SPF.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E Kwan Szer (left) and Superintendent Roy Lim speak during a press conference on Nov 20, 2020. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

“The men involved in the armed robbery displayed an egregious disregard of the law. The police will spare no effort in pursuing such criminals to bring them to justice,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Mark E Kwan Szer.

The four men will be charged in court on Saturday with armed robbery with hurt, which carries a jail term of between five and 20 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.