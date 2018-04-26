Army medics praised for stopping to help children, school van driver in Mandai accident

SINGAPORE: A group of army medics have drawn praise after stopping to help four children and a school van driver in a traffic accident along Mandai Avenue on Wednesday morning (Apr 25).

The police were alerted to an accident along Mandai Avenue towards Sembawang Road at about 6.40am.

A 14-year-old boy was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while another three children aged between 10 and 12 were taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Servicemen from the combat medic specialist course of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Medical Training Institute were on their way to an outfield exercise when they came across the incident at around 6.40am, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Army.

The group of instructors and trainees who stepped in to help after an accident along Mandai Avenue. (Photo: Facebook/LCP Brandon Kit and REC Joel Tan)

ME3 Ng Jaan Woei "immediately decided to stop the convoy" after "seeing the four children crying and the driver at the side of the road", according to the Singapore Army.

Along with 3SG Delwin Tay Yong Xi, he attended to the students and driver, including one boy who had a "bad cut" on his forehead and cuts on his legs "due to shattered glass from the school van".

Another boy had a cut on his forehead and his left elbow, according to the Singapore Army.

Meanwhile, ME2 Muhammad Zulhilmi led a group of trainees and instructors to help remove a fallen lamp-post at the scene that was causing traffic congestion, so that emergency services could get there more quickly.

Photos of the incident showed a fallen lamp-post lying across one lane of the road.

The Singapore Army said it "would like to wish the children a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for being ready to step forward".

3SG Tay said that his role as an army medic also extended towards caring for civilians.

"I'm a medic, and I know I need to get my job done," he said in the Singapore Army post. "My job is to treat the ones who sustained injuries and take down information so that there will be a smooth transition from us to the doctors."



Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.