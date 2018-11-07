Army-wide safety timeout after death of NSF Liu Kai to be lifted on Thursday: SAF

SINGAPORE: Soldiers will progressively resume training from Thursday (Nov 8) when an army-wide safety timeout will be lifted.

It was put in place following the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Liu Kai last Saturday.

The safety timeout applied to training in Singapore and overseas, including Exercise Trident, a joint bilateral exercise between the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Australian Defence Force.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the SAF said soldiers taking part in Exercise Trident have gone through safety reviews, table-top exercises, various drills and rehearsals during the safety timeout period.

"The troops have since completed their reviews of all appropriate safety measures and, along with the rest of the Army, will progressively resume training from Nov 8, 2018," said SAF.



About 1,200 SAF personnel are currently taking part in Exercise Trident in Rockhampton, Australia, which will go on until Nov 15.



Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu died on Saturday after he was involved in a vehicular incident at the Jalan Murai training area. A Bionix vehicle had reversed into his Land Rover.



Chief of Army Brigadier-General (BG) Goh Si Hou said following the incident that the timeout was an opportunity to review all high-risk training and ensure that safety systems are in place.

He also stressed that the safety of all soldiers is his top priority as chief of army.