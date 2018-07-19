3 people arrested for misusing their boarding passes at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: The police on Wednesday (Jul 18) issued a warning after arresting three people for misusing their boarding passes at the transit area of Changi Airport in separate incidents.

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested after entering the airport transit area to claim Goods and Services Tax refunds on Sunday, the police said in a Facebook post.

Separately, a 49-year-old man was arrested after entering the transit area to send his friend off on Tuesday.

Police said all three obtained their boarding passes after buying flight tickets.

"All of them had no intention to depart Singapore," added the police.

Since January this year, the police have arrested 19 people for misusing their boarding passes.

"The police would like to remind all passengers that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places and passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations," said the police.

"Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter into the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act."

Offenders could be fined S$1,000, jailed for two years, or both.





