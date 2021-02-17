3 arrested, about S$401,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans and a Malaysian were arrested for suspected drug activities in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Feb 16).

Nearly 7.5kg of drugs, worth about S$401,000, were seized when CNB officers raided a residential unit near Edgedale Plains and a hotel room near Balestier Road, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday. Cash amounting to S$9,370 was also found.



Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the suspects, a 24-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested after CNB officers raided the unit near Edgedale Plains.

He refused to allow the officers to enter the 17th storey unit and attempted to evade arrest by scaling out of the window of the unit, but was subsequently pulled to safety by the officers.

Ice and cannabis seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains on a CNB operation on Feb 16, 2021. (Photo: CNB)

A total of six packets containing about 776g of Ice and two blocks of cannabis weighing about 1.91kg were seized during a search of the unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining suspects were arrested by a separate party of CNB officers around the Balestier Road area, CNB said.

A 28-year-old Singaporean woman and 32-year-old Malaysian man were arrested and escorted to their hotel room in the same area.

Drugs seized from a hotel in the vicinity of Balestier Road during a CNB operation on Feb 16, 2021. (Photo: CNB)

Officers conducted a search of the room and found eight packets containing about 3.72kg of heroin, four packets containing about 37g of Ice, three packets and blocks containing about 1.02kg of cannabis and one Erimin-5 tablet. Cash amounting to S$9,370 was also seized.

Advertisement

In total, about 3.72kg of heroin, 813g of Ice, 2.93kg of cannabis and one Erimin-5 tablet were found by officers during the operation.



The total amount of drugs seized in the operation is enough to feed 1,770 heroin abusers, 460 Ice abusers and 420 cannabis abusers for a week, CNB said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

