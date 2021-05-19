7 arrested, various drugs worth nearly S$850,000 seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Seven people were arrested and various drugs with a street value of close to S$850,000 were seized during two raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (May 18).



The authorities found a total of about 2.3kg of heroin, about 5kg of Ice, 6g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, more than 630g of Ecstasy tablets, 201 Erimin-5 tablets, and one lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp, as well as cash amounting to S$4,585.



Seven suspected drug offenders, comprising six men and a woman aged between 26 and 48 years, were also arrested, CNB said in a news release on Wednesday.



The first raid took place in Jurong East Avenue 1 on Tuesday evening. CNB officers raided a residential unit and arrested two men, aged 26 and 28 years.



A search of the unit uncovered a total of about 466g of heroin and about 7g of Ice. Various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$4,585 were also recovered.



Prior to the arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been discarded out of the unit’s window. Officers later recovered the substances, which totalled about 1.8kg of heroin and 518g of Ice.



In another raid on the same evening, CNB officers arrested three men - aged 26, 31 and 48 years - at a residential block in Chai Chee Street.

Officers found about 55g of Ice on the 48-year-old, while the 26-year-old was escorted to another location in the same block where about 3g of Ice was recovered.



The 31-year-old put up a violent struggle when officers moved in to arrest him, and necessary force was used to subdue him, said CNB. A search was then conducted and about 25g of Ice was recovered from him.



In a follow-up operation from the earlier arrests, CNB officers on Tuesday evening also arrested another 31-year-old man near Lorong Limau. The man was taken to his residence in the same area, where a 27-year-old permanent resident was also arrested in the same unit.



A search was conducted, and a total of about 4.3kg of Ice, about 6g of cannabis, about 1g of ketamine, more than 630g of Ecstasy tablets, 201 Erimin-5 tablets, one LSD stamp and various drug paraphernalia were also seized.



The man was then escorted to his vehicle in the same area, where about 87g of Ice was recovered.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said the total amount of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,090 abusers for a week, while the total amount of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 2,880 abusers for a week.

