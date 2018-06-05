Debris containing asbestos found on Pulau Ubin, hazardous material removed: NParks

SINGAPORE: Small pieces of debris containing asbestos were found on Pulau Ubin, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Tuesday (Jun 5), adding that the material has since been removed.

Asbestos has been found since April on some of Singapore’s southern islands, including Big Sister's Island, St John’s Island and Kusu Island.

Advertisement

The discovery on Pulau Ubin meant asbestos has also appeared on an island in the northern part of Singapore. The pieces of debris were found at “four isolated locations”, said NParks in a media release.

It also announced that debris containing asbestos has been removed from isolated areas in the lagoons on Big Sister’s Island, and declared Coney Island free from the hazardous mineral after completing surveys on the area.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral which was commonly used as a construction material in the past. The use of asbestos in building materials has been banned in Singapore since 1989 due to its links to health risks such as lung cancer.

When asbestos was found on Big Sister's Island in May, monthly guided walks there were suspended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In April, the Singapore Land Authority cordoned off more than half of St John's Island as a precautionary measure, after samples taken from a campsite, lagoon and holiday bungalow area tested positive for asbestos.



Authorities have yet to determine the source of the debris containing asbestos.