‘Asbestos-containing debris’ found at Big Sister’s Island, monthly guided walks suspended

SINGAPORE: Monthly guided walks at the Sisters’ Islands will be suspended for May and June, after asbestos-containing debris was found at several areas on Big Sister’s Island.

In a notice on its website on Saturday (May 19), the National Parks Board (NParks) said “asbestos-containing debris” was found at “four isolated areas along the beaches at the lagoons on Big Sister’s Island".

NParks added that as a safety precaution, the affected beaches have been cordoned off for asbestos removal work.

“We aim to complete these works by end June 2018. In the meantime, the monthly guided walks at the Sisters’ Islands will be suspended for May and June 2018,” said NParks.

Part of St John’s Island has also been closed until the end of the year due to asbestos found in the campsite area.

“As investigations and works to remove the asbestos are ongoing, the St John's Island trail and the Marine Park Outreach and Education Centre and St John’s Island Trail will be closed until further notice,” NParks added.

Earlier this month, pieces of debris containing asbestos were also discovered around the lagoon and beach areas on Kusu Island.