No asbestos in J&J baby powders in Singapore: HSA

SINGAPORE: No asbestos has been detected in Johnson & Johnson baby powders in Singapore, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Dec 21).

The finding is the result of tests conducted on talcum powders by the authority, its spokesman told Channel NewsAsia.

HSA added that it has not received any reports of "adverse reaction" associated with the use of Johnson & Johnson baby powders.



The checks came after a Reuters report on Dec 14 which said that the firm knew for decades that cancer-causing asbestos could be found in the product.



Asbestos is a prohibited substance in cosmetic products in Singapore, HSA said.



While cosmetic products do not require evaluation and approval by HSA, dealers must comply with legal requirements for labelling as well as the restriction and prohibition on the use of certain ingredients.

They are also required to notify the authority before the products go on the market.

In addition, the authority monitors the safety of these products upon release on the market. This includes sampling and testing of products for potentially harmful ingredients, as well as looking out for any report of adverse reaction.



"Products found to be unsafe will be removed from the market," said HSA.

"HSA will continue to monitor closely any new safety data related to the use of talc in cosmetic products, and will take appropriate action and inform the public where necessary."

J&J has described the Reuters article as "one-sided, false and inflammatory".

