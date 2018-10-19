ASEAN agrees to guidelines on air encounters, boosts counter-terrorism cooperation

SINGAPORE: ASEAN defence ministers inked the world’s first multilateral air guidelines on Friday (Oct 19), in a move aimed at managing unexpected encounters between military aircraft especially over contested areas like the South China Sea.



The ministers also strengthened regional counter-terrorism cooperation and established a network against chemical, biological and radiological threats.



Advertisement

The defence chiefs were gathered at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.



At the signing of a joint declaration, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the Guidelines on Air Military Encounters will help “reduce the risk of miscalculations and de-escalate tensions during unplanned encounters among our militaries”.



Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen presents a signed joint declaration to ASEAN Deputy Secretary General Hoang Anh Tuan at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, Oct 19, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

These air guidelines follow the adoption of a similar set of naval protocols, called the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, at last year's ADMM-Plus, which includes Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US.



Advertisement

Advertisement

At the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in August, ASEAN and China also agreed on a single draft document that will form the basis of negotiations for a code of conduct in the South China Sea.



The adoption of the multilateral air guidelines is a “significant achievement which demonstrates our leadership to enhance peace and security in our region”, Dr Ng added.



AIR GUIDELINES



The non-binding and voluntary guidelines apply to unintentional encounters between military aircraft over high seas, ensuring safe separation to avoid creating a safety hazard.



According to the guidelines, “military aircraft should refrain from interfering with the activities of other states”.



“However, military aircraft always enjoy the rights and freedom of navigation, overflight and other internationally lawful uses related to those freedoms in high seas,” it added.



When military aircraft intentionally approach other military planes for the purpose of identification, interrogation, verification or escort, pilots should also operate with professional airmanship and avoid reckless manoeuvres.



ASEAN defence ministers sign a joint declaration at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, Oct 19, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

In addition, pilots should avoid aerobatics and simulated attacks in the vicinity of other military aircraft, and discharging signal rockets, weapons or other objects in the direction of other military aircraft, except in cases of distress.



“Military aircrew should refrain from the use of uncivil language or unfriendly physical gestures,” the guidelines stated.



COUNTER-TERRORISM COOPERATION



The ASEAN ministers also agreed to adopt Indonesia’s “Our Eyes” initiative to improve strategic information-sharing on counter-terrorism.



A new network of experts to defend against chemical, biological and radiological threats will be established in order to share best practices and make quick contact during crises.



“The ministers also welcomed Singapore’s 3R – Resilience, Response, Recovery – counter-terrorism framework to guide our efforts,” Dr Ng said.



The announcements come after the ADMM Retreat in February, when Singapore – which is chairing the ADMM – told members it wanted to pursue these initiatives.



“The successful initiation of these programmes underscores the centrality of ASEAN, as collectively we have set direction and built the momentum to ensure stability in our region,” Dr Ng added.



This is the second time that Singapore is chairing the ADMM since it started in 2006.