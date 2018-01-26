ASEAN can show leadership on climate action: Masagos

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host a Special ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change on Jul 10, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said on Friday (Jan 26).

Speaking at the official launch of the Year of Climate Action for Singapore, Mr Masagos said the meeting will be an important one for ASEAN to show leadership on climate action.



“It will send a strong signal internationally that we in Asia remain fully committed to the Paris Agreement and will take collective action to tackle climate change,” said Mr Masagos.

In addition, back-to-back expanded meetings will also be organised between ASEAN and Ministers from China, Japan, South Korea and the current President of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties as well as President-designate Fiji and Poland.

2018 THE 'YEAR OF CLIMATE ACTION'



Within Singapore, efforts to raise awareness on the need to tackle climate change are also underway, with 2018 being officially declared the Year of Climate Action.

The year will see a series of key events such as the Singapore International Water Week and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore as well as more ground up initiatives to encourage the public to take measures to reduce their carbon footprint.

Getting individuals to take positive action is important as climate change poses an existential threat, said Mr Masagos.

“The impact of rising sea levels, and weather extremes such as droughts and flash floods caused by intense rainfall, can have devastating consequences for lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Singapore’s commitment to tackling climate changes comes against a backdrop of extreme weather events, with 2017 being the hottest year on record that was not influenced by an El Nino event.

“Our world is warming at an unprecedented rate, caused by the excessive emission of greenhouse gases, in particular, carbon dioxide, primarily from the burning of fossil fuels,” said Mr Masagos.

To adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change, significant investments have been made in infrastructure, which includes the widening of drains as well as erecting flood barriers, the minister said.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, Singapore has pledged to reduce its emissions intensity by 36 per cent from the 2005 levels by 2030. In addition, it has also pledged to stop any increase to its greenhouse gas emissions around 2030.

However, the responsibility of tackling climate change should not fall on the government alone, said Mr Masagos, stressing that everybody needs to play a part.



To date, more than 150 individuals and organisations in Singapore have pledged to take climate action. At the event, Mr Masagos called on more to take part in fighting climate change.

“To fight global warming is both our moral obligation and commitment to ensure that future generations can inherit a sustainable planet,” he said.

