ASEAN defence ministers to meet in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Defence ministers from the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be in Singapore from Monday (Feb 5) to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat.

Held in conjunction with the Singapore Airshow 2018, the retreat on Tuesday will be attended by defence ministers and senior officials from all 10 member states, as well as the secretary-general of ASEAN, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Saturday.

Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will also host visits by the Chinese Minister of National Defense General Chang Wanquan and other ASEAN defence ministers. General Chang will be in Singapore for his introductory visit from Feb 4 to 8.



The defence ministers will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host a lunch for them at the Singapore Airshow.

This year marks Singapore’s chairmanship of ASEAN, the ADMM and the ADMM-Plus, which includes other countries like the United States, China and Japan.

Following the ADMM Retreat, Singapore will host the formal ADMM and the ADMM-Plus meetings in October, MINDEF said. This is the second time that Singapore is chairing the ADMM, since the establishment of the ADMM in 2006.

