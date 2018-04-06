ASEAN finance ministers, central bankers reaffirm commitment to international trade, investment

Even as ASEAN’s strong growth momentum is expected to be sustained into 2018, the region must remain vigilant against risks, according to the joint statement.

SINGAPORE: Finance ministers and central bank governors of ASEAN on Friday (Apr 6) reaffirmed their commitment to international trade and investment as they remained “vigilant against risks”, said a joint statement released after the 4th Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting.

Singapore, which is ASEAN chair this year, hosted the meeting.

Encouraged by last year’s strong economic growth of 5.1 per cent, Southeast Asia’s finance ministers and central bankers said they expect the region’s growth momentum to be sustained into 2018. This is on the back of broad-based global economic recovery, expansion in global trade, sustained private consumption and growing infrastructure investment.

Still, they remained “vigilant against risks” and reaffirmed their commitment to international trade and investment, which are “important engines of growth and development”, according to the joint statement.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who co-chaired the joint meeting with Monetary Authority of Singapore’s managing director Ravi Menon, said the officials spent “quite a bit of time” discussing trade matters, one of which was the risk of protectionist sentiments rising around the world.

But even as globalisation has its negative impact and there should be support for those affected, “the right solution is not to close the economy”, Mr Heng said at a media conference when asked about the threat of a boiling trade confrontation between the US and China.

Instead, efforts should be made to “integrate economies better to see how we can benefit from free, open trade; how we can restructure our economies; how we can improve financial connectivity; and develop the skills of our people for new jobs and new areas of growth”.

For that, ASEAN countries will “continue to work very closely” with each other as it strives towards the goals of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), he said.

Mr Heng stressed the need to send a “strong signal” about how an escalation in trade tensions “would not benefit anyone”. “It is going to be very negative for everyone and we must continue to have a strong commitment to trade and openness to the liberalisation process,” he added.

On the question of whether the rise in trade tensions could derail ASEAN’s growth prospects, Mr Heng said “very detailed briefings” from various organisations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and assessments from private-sector economists suggested that the region’s growth momentum will likely be maintained.

He added that it remains early days to arrive at a conclusion on the risks associated with an escalation in trade tensions, and to do any revision to growth projections.

“These are risk scenarios that we always have to watch for but our central scenario remains benign.”

The group also reaffirmed their commitment to the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Blueprint 2025, including its strategic objectives of financial integration, financial stability and financial inclusion.

Southeast Asia’s finance ministers and central bank governors are gathered in Singapore this week for the 4th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors' meetings. Singapore is the ASEAN chair this year.

Under Singapore’s chairmanship, the overarching theme for the ASEAN meetings this year is a “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN”. For the finance track, the focus will be on sustaining growth, boosting resilience and fostering innovation, while building on the key themes from Philippines’ chairmanship last year.

Under the three areas of focus, key topics include efforts to better mobile private capital to plug the gap between ASEAN’s infrastructure development and financing needs, enhancing the region’s disaster resilience and cyber resilience capabilities, as well as support for digital innovations like financial technology (fintech).

On infrastructure, the finance ministers and central bank governors said they are committed to “accelerating infrastructure development and financing in ASEAN through mobilising private capital” – an “important” area of discussion during the meetings, said Finance Minister Heng during the media conference.

Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (right) and MAS managing director Ravi Menon. (Photo: Tang See Kit)

Among other things, this will be done by showcasing ASEAN’s pipeline of investable projects and raising investors’ understanding of investment opportunities in the region.

When it comes to boosting resiliency, there is commitment to implement appropriate monetary, macro-prudential and supervisory policies to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability.

The ministers and central bankers also recognise the importance of strengthening resiliency against natural disasters. When it comes to cyber resiliency, they will facilitate the sharing of information on cyber threat and incidents within ASEAN to enhance the region’s awareness and strengthen cyber resilience in the financial sectors.