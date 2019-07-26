Singapore to install ASEAN Highway Network signs at 3 major roads: LTA

SINGAPORE: Drivers will soon see new road signs in Singapore as part of the ASEAN Highway Network, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Friday (Jul 26).



The signs, which will indicate the transit transport routes for ASEAN goods vehicles operating in Singapore, will go up at three locations from August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first sign will be located along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) heading towards and away from Woodlands Checkpoint. It will read AH2 (E), which stands for ASEAN Highway 2 (East).



The second sign AH2 (W), which stands for ASEAN Highway 2 (West), will be placed along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), heading towards and away from Tuas Checkpoint.

It will also be installed along West Coast Ferry Road, at the West Coast Highway exit heading towards and away from Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Map of AH2(E) signs along the BKE. (Image: LTA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Map of signage indicating AH2(W) along the AYE. (Image: LTA)

Singapore's roads form part of the ASEAN Highway 2, which spans from Muse at the border between Myanmar and China, to Denpasar in the Indonesian island of Bali, according to the ASEAN website.

"These transit transport routes are part of the ASEAN Highway Network, which enhances connectivity by linking land transport corridors across all ASEAN member states, to facilitate the movement of vehicles within ASEAN," said LTA.



Map of AH2 signs along West Coast Ferry Road. (Image: LTA)

The road signs will be installed after the Government last month fully ratified nine protocols under the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit, which "aims to establish an effective, efficient, integrated and harmonised regional transport system" within ASEAN.

"This marks Singapore’s commitment to the ASEAN Economic Community’s vision of deepening regional economic integration and improving intra-ASEAN connectivity," LTA added.

