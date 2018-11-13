Police logistics, tech departments working behind the scenes to ensure a safe ASEAN Summit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force is making its presence felt with the 33rd ASEAN Summit in full swing.

Behind the scenes, 100 police officers from the technology and logistics departments are also doing their part to help their frontline colleagues keep the world's top leaders safe.

Preparations began months ago, and operations have since moved into top gear.

The officers from the logistics team had to ensure that everything is in place days before the Summit began.

Assistant Director of the Logistics Operations Division, Superintendent Tan Yong Nien, said that completing every task swiftly and safely is the priority.

“One of the main challenges is ensuring our assets like our mobile crash barriers and our concrete blocks are deployed and removed swiftly and safely in order to minimise inconvenience to business owners and members of the public,” he said.

“So, in order to do this, it requires coordination with the police, premise owners, contractors and other agencies.”

During the Summit, they continue to provide support to officers on the ground.

“We have about 50 officers deployed on a daily basis and their roles range from budgeting and procurement, to the provision of meals, weapons, vehicles and equipment,” he added.



Concrete barriers being put up in preparation for the 33rd ASEAN Summit. (Photo: Nabila Goh)

At the Home Team Event Command Post, the technology department is also working around the clock.

There, the officers have to maintain the IT, security and communications systems, to ensure that all equipment is functioning properly.

Assistant Director of the Infocomm Services and Support Division, Superintendent Jason Tan, said the team contributes technology solutions to support the officers on the ground.

He said: “Basically, my department provides technology solutions so these include CCTV systems, security systems such as the walkthrough metal detector and X-rays, communication systems such as the radio communications systems, as well as video conferencing systems.”

But with the Summit taking place at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, their job got a little more complicated.

“One of the key challenges that we face is to manage a large number of sites with limited time and resources,” he said.

“For example, we had to work outside business hours for some of the sites to do the set-up.”

A total of 5,000 police officers will be deployed to provide land and sea security for the Summit, which ends on Nov 15.