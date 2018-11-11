ASEAN Summit: Police Coast Guard beef up border security with coastal surveillance cameras

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force said on Sunday (Nov 11) that it has completed the installation of all 314 Coastal surveillance cameras along its coastline as part of measures in its security operations for the ASEAN Summit.

The CCTV system is aimed at beefing up Singapore's maritime border defences by enabling Police Coast Guards (PCG) Officers to better detect and respond to crimes in the country's waters and coastal areas.

They can also view the footage on their portable tablets, as they conduct their patrols. The cameras are equipped with night vision capability, with visibility extending to a few hundred meters to better detect potential threats such as terrorists and smugglers, the PCG said.

During the 33rd ASEAN Summit next week, (Nov 13 - Nov 15) the Coast Guard will undertake additional patrols along the Singapore River, Kallang Basin and Marina Reservoir. Such patrols are common during major events such as the National Day Parade and Formula One Grand Prix.

PCG head of operations and security, superintendent Lin Zhenqiang said they are constantly using technology to strengthen their operational effectiveness.

“Police Coast Guard is continuously and leveraging technology in order to enhance our coastal surveillance capabilities and also be better able to fight emerging crime trends.” he said.

Besides securing Singapore's waters, officers also had to familiarise themselves with the summit venue.

Central Police Division commander, deputy assistant commissioner of police Gregory Tan said they had to work together with Suntec to achieve this.

"We work very closely with Suntec on our numerous recce and site visits in order to understand the security limitations and constraints and weaknesses within the building,” he said.

He also noted that the event’s location posed its own set of challenges.

“This event is happening in the centre of the city which therefore we have to be mindful of the inconvenience that the security measures can cause on members of the public and stakeholders within the vicinity."

The ASEAN Summit has been declared an ‘Enhanced Security Special Event’ under the Public Order Act.

This means stricter security checks will be conducted on people and vehicles within or entering the event area.