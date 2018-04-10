Tighter security around Istana, Shangri-La Hotel during ASEAN Summit in April

SINGAPORE: There will be tighter security in areas around the Istana and Shangri-La Hotel when Singapore hosts the 32nd ASEAN Summit later this month, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 10).

The event, which will take place at the Istana on Apr 27 and at Shangri-La Hotel on Apr 28, has been declared by the Minister for Home Affairs as an Enhanced Security Special Event under the Public Order Act.

The areas around both locations have been designated as special event areas between 12am and 11.59pm on those dates, said the police.



Within each special event area, there will be a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted on people and vehicles within or entering the zone.

"The police will also have the powers to refuse entry to, or remove a person from, the Special Zone, if necessary," said authorities.



A list of items such as loud hailers, aerosol paint containers and explosives will not be allowed in the area.

In addition, it will be an offence to bring drones into the special event area or fly them. It will also be an offence to fly drones outside the area in a manner that disrupts the event, said the police.



Those convicted of possessing prohibited items in the special event area may be fined a maximum of S$20,000 and jailed up to 12 months.

"The police seek the cooperation of the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers. Persons who engage in activities that compromise security will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," said authorities.



The special event area (outlined in black) around the Istana. (Image: Singapore Police Force)