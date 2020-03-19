Asian Civilisations Museum closes temporarily after staff member contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The Asian Civilisations Museum will be closed for two days after a member of staff was confirmed to have COVID-19, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said on Thursday (Mar 19).

The board was informed on Wednesday that the staff member was infected and is currently warded in hospital.



The employee was in the United States from Mar 9 to 14, and has not been in the museum or come in contact with her colleagues since Mar 7, NHB said in a media release.



The museum will be closed on Thursday and Friday for "thorough cleaning and disinfection", it said.

NHB said it has stepped up its cleaning regime at its museums and institutions since February.

"Our staff are also required to take their temperature twice daily, and to stay at home if they are not feeling well," it added.



"NHB and its museums and institutions will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that the well-being of our staff, visitors and partners is safeguarded."



Singapore on Wednesday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total in the country to 313.



Of the new cases, 33 are imported, and includes 30 returning Singapore residents who were infected overseas and brought the infection to Singapore, authorities said.



These imported cases comprise citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.



Nine other cases are linked to previous cases while five have no links, the Ministry of Health added.

