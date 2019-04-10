Asian Travels Network travel agent licence suspended: STB

SINGAPORE: Asian Travels Network has been suspended from conducting travel agent activities until further notice, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Apr 10).



The suspension of the travel agent, with the licence number 03109, took effect on Apr 4.



Advertisement

During the period of suspension, Asian Travels Network is required to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers, but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings, STB said.



“The suspension is a result of the company’s failure to submit its audited statement of accounts within six months after the close of its financial year,” STB said.



The submission of audited accounts is a requirement under the Travel Agents Regulations.

STB said failure to submit the audited accounts within the stipulated deadline raises concern over a company’s ability to meet the minimum financial requirements as mandated under the Travel Agents Regulations.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“STB takes a serious view against errant travel agents, and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry,” the tourism board added.



For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, members of the public can visit the Travel Related Users’ System website.

