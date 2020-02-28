3 arrested over assault and robbery case in Queenstown, drugs seized

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman have been arrested in relation to a case of robbery with hurt as well as drug-related offences, according to a joint statement by police and the Central Narcotics Bureau on Friday (Feb 28).

Police received a report at about 5.10pm on Feb 25 from a 33-year-old man who said he had been robbed of his sling bag containing various cards, cash and a mobile phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also said that he had been assaulted along Stirling Road, adding that there were two men involved, accompanied by a woman.

Officers from the Clementi Police Division identified the suspects using images from police cameras and two of them - a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman - were arrested along Choa Chu Kang Road on Thursday.

About 4g of Ice, 300g of new psychoactive substances and 440g of heroin were found in a search of the pair's rented unit.

In a joint operation with CNB, police arrested the third suspect - a 50-year-old man - at a residential unit along Segar Road. About 40g of new psychoactive substances was found on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two men will be charged in court on Friday with robbery with hurt. If found guilty, they could be jailed between five and 20 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Investigations against the three suspects are ongoing.

