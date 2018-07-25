At Changi Prison's Institution A4, women get help to deal with emotions

SINGAPORE: When 32 year old inmate Nora (not her real name) resumed her studies in Changi Prison last year, she did not believe that she was capable of passing the N-Level examinations.

Having dropped out of school when she was in Secondary 1, she found it challenging to get accustomed to the books again. She also had problems dealing with her emotions.

Fast forward 12 months later, Nora had not only passed her N-Levels, she is even working towards taking the O-Levels at the end of the year.

Nora attributed her achievements to the programmes and support she received at Institution A4 (formerly known as Changi Women’s Prison), where she is currently serving a long term jail sentence for drug offences.

Through the institution’s psychology-based programme, Nora learned how to identify her weaknesses and use techniques to cope.

“I can use the skills I learned to stop my mind from having negative thoughts, and to replace it with positive thoughts,” Nora said.

“Whenever I’m nervous about the questions during examinations, I will relax myself, breathe in and out, count to 10 and calm myself down. I ended up doing really great in the exams.”

Nora achieved an overall credit of 13 points in the N-Level examinations, making her among the top in her cohort. She also received a merit award.

Such positive outcomes are what officers hope to see among inmates at Institution A4, following enhancements to its rehabilitation programmes.

As Singapore’s only women’s prison, the institution had in the last few years started to include more evidence-based psychological and counselling programmes for inmates.

“Our programmes have always been cognitive behaviour-based; a lot of the thinking, the skills that you need,” said Charlotte Stephen, who is Senior Assistant Director overseeing the Correctional Rehabilitation Services Branch for women.

In the women’s prison, there are more emotional needs to be met compared to the men’s, said Ms Stephen, who has been working at the Singapore Prison Service for 18 years.

“There’s more in terms of how they regulate themselves, and how do they support each other. Those are the nuances and difference in the programmes (for male and female inmates). There’s a lot of affirmation for each other, a lot of group support, a lot of helping each other out, which I think comes a lot more naturally for women,” she explained.

To help female inmates cope in their roles as mothers and daughters when they return home, family programmes, which are sessions geared towards enhancing mother, child and family bonds, are also available at Institution A4.

Speaking during her visit to Institution A4, President Halimah Yacob urged the community to give their support to former inmates in society.

“A lot of them say they reoffend because it’s difficult, there’s difficulties that they face. And these cover a whole broad spectrum - lacking skills, not getting employment, they don’t have support at home,” she said.

According to Madam Halimah, about 20-22 per cent of female inmates reoffend within a period of two years.

“Prison Service is doing its part through its rehabilitation programmes, but support from the community is also important,” she said.

Madam Halimah also had a message for young girls: Stay away from drugs and gangsterism. The teenage years for girls can be difficult and volatile, but turning to substance and triads is “poisonous”, she said.

During her visit, President Halimah was taken on a tour of Institution A4, where she interacted with female inmates. She was accompanied by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.