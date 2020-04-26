Suspect arrested in attempted armed robbery along Changi Road

SINGAPORE: A suspect has been arrested in an attempted armed robbery along Changi Road, the Singapore Police Force said on Sunday (Apr 26).

The police were alerted on Friday at about 9pm after a man wielding a knife attempted to rob a 23-year-old woman.

The victim managed to flee and contacted the police. She was not injured and no valuables were taken, the police said.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the suspect through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. A 40-year-old man was arrested the following day.

The man will be charged in court on Monday. If convicted, he faces between two and seven years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.