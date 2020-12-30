Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found injured at Bedok residence

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

At about 8am on Wednesday, the police received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Pari Dedap Walk in Bedok.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the woman wounded on the floor outside the unit," said the police, adding that she was taken to the hospital while conscious. She is in a stable condition.

Preliminary investigations show that the man and woman are "known to each other", said the police.



The man was arrested inside the unit. He will be charged on Thursday with attempted murder.

If convicted of attempted murder, he faces life imprisonment, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.



