63-year-old man arrested for attempted murder at Marsiling Lane

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old suspect has been arrested for the attempted murder of a woman at Marsiling, said police on Thursday (Jan 23).

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving a call for assistance last Friday at about 5am at Marsiling Lane.

"Upon arrival, a 41-year-old woman was found injured and was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said police in the media release.



The woman had been attacked by a man who was related to her, said police. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday.



He will be charged in court on Friday.

If found guilty of attempted murder, the man faces a jail term up to 15 years and a fine.

Police added that if hurt is caused to the victim by the act, the man could also be punished with life imprisonment, and caning and/or a fine.