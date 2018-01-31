Attorney-General Lucien Wong appointed to MAS' board of directors

SINGAPORE: Attorney-General Lucien Wong will be appointed to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's board of directors on Thursday (Feb 1).

His term of appointment will end on May 31, 2020, the central bank said in a news release on Wednesday.

Other board members include Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is the chairman of the board, Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang, who is the deputy chairman, and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

