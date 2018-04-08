Use augmented reality to explore history at Singapore bicentennial events in 2019

SINGAPORE: Technology will help bring 700 years of history to life when Singapore commemorates the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles’ landing on the island.

Augmented reality (AR) trails at the Singapore River and Fort Canning Park, roadshows as well as exhibitions are planned for next year, while historical themes will be reflected in events from Chingay to the National Day Parade.

The bicentennial events, which are spread throughout the year, will provide many opportunities for Singaporeans “to reflect on our history through different platforms”, announced the Singapore Bicentennial Office (SBO) on Monday (Apr 9) in a media release.

Besides Raffles’ arrival in Singapore, which was one of the key turning points in the country's history, the commemoration will also examine the 500 years prior to 1819, as these “formative years” lend context to Singapore’s development, said SBO.

An experiential showcase at the Fort Canning Centre will be the anchor event, where visitors can explore the key milestones in Singapore’s 700 years of history. The showcase, which will be held from June to September next year, will also detail the significant contributions of Singapore’s early settlers and communities.

Another anchor event is the Find Your Place in History trails, where visitors can learn of less prominent historical events at the places where they happened through projection installations at “historical hotspots”, said SBO.

Other events include AR trails organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and the National Parks Board (NParks), which will be launched in January and June.

Visitors will be able to experience the Singapore River through the eyes of Raffles and the pioneers who arrived in 1819, while those at Fort Canning can explore the park during its olden days.

In addition, roadshows have been lined up to showcase stories collected by volunteers and community groups.

Annual events and festivals such as i Light Singapore, the National Day Parade, Chingay 2019, the Night Festival and Singapore Heritage Festival will also reflect the theme of the bicentennial.

Singaporeans can also look forward to a variety of exhibitions next year organised by the Asian Civilisations Museum, National Museum of Singapore and National Gallery of Singapore.

“When planning the line-up, we factored in the diversity in the nature of events – exhibitions, roadshows, conferences, national events, festivals and trails – to maximise the reflective experience for Singaporeans throughout 2019,” said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, who co-chairs the ministerial steering committee for the Singapore Bicentennial.

He added that the events will be held at various locations across the island, which includes key historical spots, the heartlands and within the civic district.