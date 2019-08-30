August 2019 likely the driest and warmest on record, says Met Service

SINGAPORE: This month was likely Singapore's driest and warmest August on record, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Aug 30).

The record-breaking readings come as the country experienced its first dry spell in more than five years, from Jul 31 to Aug 16.

At the climate station in Changi, the total rainfall recorded for August was 11.8mm as of Aug 29, breaking the previous August low of 18mm in 1888.

"August 2019 is thus on track to be the driest August in Singapore since rainfall records began in 1869," said the Met Service.

"Significantly well-below-average rainfall was recorded across the island in August 2019. The lowest anomaly of 98 per cent below-average was recorded at Paya Lebar."



It was also a hot month, with daily maximum temperatures reaching at least 34 degrees Celsius on 13 days, as at Aug 29.

The highest temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Marina Barrage on Aug 23, while nights were generally warm with daily minimum temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius recorded over most parts of Singapore.



At the climate station in Changi, the mean monthly temperature for the month was 29.1 degrees Celsius, as at Aug 29.

This is 0.2 degrees Celsius above the highest mean monthly temperature for August, recorded in 2016.

"August 2019 is thus likely to be the warmest ever August in Singapore since temperature records started in 1929," said the Met Service.

For the month to date, the average minimum temperature for August this year was 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees Celsius above the August record high temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius in 2016.

EXPECT ANOTHER WARM AND DRY FORTNIGHT

In its fortnightly weather advisory, the Met Service said Singapore can expect more dry and warm weather for the next two weeks.

Although rainfall for the next fortnight is likely to be significantly below normal, short, localised thunderstorms can be expected on four to five days between the late morning and early afternoon.

In addition, Sumatra squalls are forecast to bring thunderstorms and gusty winds on one to two mornings.

Temperature-wise, the first two weeks of September are expected to be as warm as August, with daily temperatures forecast to range between 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Highs of around 35 degrees Celsius are expected on a few days.

Warm nights with daily minimum temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius are expected on some days, reaching around 28 degrees Celsius in the southern and eastern coastal areas when prevailing winds blowing from the southeast bring in warm and humid air from the surrounding seas, said the Met Service.

Dry weather in the surrounding region is also expected in the coming weeks, it said, adding that there could be occasional episodes of haze.

"Hotspots with smoke plumes continue to be observed in parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan," said the Met Service "Depending on the direction of the prevailing winds and the proximity and extent of the fires, Singapore may experience occasional haze."