First 2 weeks of August expected to be warm, with temperatures of up to 35°C: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The first two weeks of August are expected to be warmer and drier than July, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its weather outlook on Thursday (Jul 30).

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, with a few days in August seeing highs of 35 degrees Celsius.

Warm and humid conditions are also expected on a few nights, with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius.

"The prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist into August 2020. In the first half of August 2020, the low-level winds are forecast to blow from the southeast or southwest," said MSS.

The monsoon rain band is forecast to shift northward in the next two weeks, bringing drier conditions to Singapore.

This is expected to bring short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on some days due to solar heating of land areas.

"Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls are expected between the predawn hours and morning on two or three days," said the authority.

"Rainfall for the first fortnight of August 2020 is forecast to be slightly below-normal over most parts of Singapore."

ABOVE-AVERAGE RAINFALL IN JULY

The month of July saw two-thirds of Singapore receive above-average rainfall, said MSS.

The rainfall recorded at Jurong was 86 per cent above average while that recorded at Clementi was 24 per cent below average.

During the month, thundery showers were brought on many days by the monsoon rain band, most falling between the late morning and early afternoon due to strong solar heating of land areas. On some of these days, the showers extended into the late afternoon.

There were also thundery showers that fell on a few nights due to large-scale convergence of winds in the surrounding region.

Buona Vista recorded the highest daily total rainfall of 125.6mm in the first two weeks of the month.

In July, the daily maximum temperature at all stations across Singapore was below 33 degrees Celsius for more than half the month. Nine of these days saw the daily maximum temperature drop below 32 degrees Celsius.

The lowest daily maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khatib on 13 July 2020, which was associated with island-wide thundery showers and overcast skies that day.