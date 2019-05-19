PM Lee congratulates Scott Morrison on Australia election victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday (May 19) after his ruling coalition's victory in the country's national elections.



"Singapore and Australia share a robust and longstanding relationship, and cooperate closely across a broad spectrum of areas including defence, trade, science and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges," said Mr Lee in a letter to Mr Morrison.



Australia's ruling conservative coalition defied expectations by retaining power in the elections, something Mr Morrison dubbed a "miracle".

"Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has deepened significantly in recent years, and I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen existing links, and to explore new areas of collaboration such as in the digital economy," Mr Lee added in his letter.

"I hope that you will be able to visit Singapore officially this year to attend the annual Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Summit so that we can discuss these issues further. I wish you the very best of health and success, and look forward to seeing you soon."



Back in Australia, leader of the main opposition Labor party Bill Shorten has conceded defeat and congratulated Mr Morrison on his victory, adding that he would stand down as party leader.

For months, pollsters had predicted a victory for Labor after six years as the opposition.