Australian accused of condo killer litter handed new charge of 'religiously aggravated' act

SINGAPORE: An Australian man accused of throwing killer litter from a Tanjong Pagar condominium was handed another charge on Thursday (Dec 5), which describes his act as “religiously aggravated”.

Andrew Gosling, 47, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt with an instrument - a glass wine bottle - thrown from the seventh-floor lift landing of Spottiswoode 18 condominium on Aug 18.



The bottle, which was thrown towards a barbecue pit and swimming pool on the fifth floor, struck a woman identified as Ms Manisah while she was at a table near the barbecue pit.

Court documents said Ms Manisah suffered bruises on her shoulder and described the act as a “religiously aggravated” one.



The bottle also struck 73-year-old Nasiari Sunee on the head. Mr Sunee was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital and died of his injuries the next day.



Gosling was charged with causing the death of Mr Sunee by a rash act. The charge was later amended to causing grievous hurt with an instrument likely to cause death.



If convicted of causing hurt by a weapon in a religiously aggravated manner, Gosling may be jailed up to 10-and-a-half years, fined, caned, or any combination of the punishments.

If guilty of causing grievous hurt by a weapon likely to cause death, he could be jailed up to 15 years and fined or caned.