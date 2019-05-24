Police working with Australian authorities on paedophile sex abuse of children in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (May 24) said they are currently working closely with Australian authorities in relation to Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky.

Kunsevitsky pleaded guilty in a Melbourne court on Tuesday to abusing dozens of children for more than a decade and producing child pornography material.

According to court documents seen by CNA, he also sexually abused five children in Singapore on three occasions.

“We have been in contact with the Australian authorities for more details on the cases that allegedly involved victims in Singapore,” the police said in a statement.

The police added that they would like to clarify that no police report had been lodged by any person in Singapore against Kunsevitsky, and hence no investigations had been initiated.

“Prior to his arrest in Australia in September 2017, the police had also not been informed by the Australian authorities that Boris was wanted by them, or that he was involved in any crime,” the police said.

Kunsevitsky is facing 59 charges relating to child sexual abuse, including having sex with a child, making child pornography material, inducing a child to have sex with another child, persistent sexual abuse of a child, and importing child pornography material