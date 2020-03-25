Nightlife operators reminded to follow COVID-19 safe distancing measures amid concerns of people congregating at 'farewell' events

SINGAPORE: Nightlife operators must continue to "strictly implement" safe distancing measures ahead of the closure of their venues, said the Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint statement on Wednesday (Mar 25).



On Tuesday, the authorities announced that gatherings outside school and work would be limited to a maximum of 10 people, and that all entertainment venues including night clubs and karaoke outlets would be shut from 11.59pm on Thursday to the end of April.

These measures aim to "significantly reduce the risks of seeding new local COVID-19 clusters, which could strain our healthcare system further", according to the joint statement.

Following the announcement, posts appeared online inviting patrons to nightlife venues for what they described as "farewell" parties.

"We are aware a number of nightlife operators intend to host 'farewell' events tonight that could result in large numbers of people congregating," the statement read.

"From now until the stricter measures kick in on Mar 26, 2359 hours, nightlife operators must continue to strictly implement safe distancing measures announced by MOH on Mar 20," it added.



These measures include the suspension of events with 250 or more participants, as well as the implementation of precautionary measures such as a 1m gap between people and reduced mingling for events with fewer than 250 participants.

"These safe distancing measures are enforceable," according to the statement. "Officers from government agencies including the SPF will be on the ground to monitor the situation and carry out enforcement action over the next two days.

"The Traffic Police will also be conducting island-wide enforcement operations against drink-driving during this period. We will not hesitate to take action against anyone who fails to comply."

"During this time, we appeal to Singaporeans to exercise good judgment and social responsibility. This will play an important part in keeping fellow Singaporeans and our loved ones safe in the midst of this global pandemic."

Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country's total to 558.



