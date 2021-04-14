AETOS auxiliary police officer arrested for armed robbery with a gun at a moneylender in Jurong

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old AETOS auxiliary police officer has been arrested for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery, the Singapore Police Force said on Wednesday (Apr 14).

On Monday afternoon, the on-duty officer had allegedly walked into a moneylender at Jurong Gateway Road near Jurong East MRT station with a gun, and showed staff a note that read: “This is a robbery, don’t shout. I got gun in my pocket. Put all the money in the bag.”

After staff handed over cash amounting to more than S$24,000, the man fled the scene. The police were alerted to the case at about 3.55pm, and arrested the man within five hours.

They had identified him as an AETOS auxiliary police officer based on footage from police and the shop's CCTV cameras, and help from other AETOS staff.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police How Kwang Kee, the director of the Criminal Investigation Department, added that the arrest was made without any harm caused to the public, “given the risk that the robber was allegedly carrying a firearm”.

Items seized by the police following an armed robbery at Jurong Gateway. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The man had reported to work at the company’s headquarters earlier on Monday and drawn his firearm prior to his deployment.

He then changed out of his uniform, left the premises with his firearm without authorisation and allegedly committed the crime, before reporting back to the headquarters to change back into his uniform and taking the company’s van to his deployment location, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly deposited part of the stolen cash into the bank account of a friend, a 34-year-old woman.

A note seized by the police following an armed robbery at Jurong Gateway. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

He also transferred the money to a few bank accounts to repay his debts to unlicensed moneylenders, the police said.

The woman, who had also allegedly facilitated the transfer of the stolen cash, was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The man will be charged in court later on Wednesday with being in unlawful possession of arms or ammunition in the commission of a scheduled offence. The offence is punishable with life imprisonment and no fewer than six strokes of the cane.

Cash seized by the police following an armed robbery at Jurong Gateway. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The woman will be charged on the same day with dishonestly receiving stolen property. If found guilty, she could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

The police have also arrested eight other people, aged between 16 and 48, for the same offence in connection to this case.

About S$17,500 of the stolen cash has been recovered by the police, while efforts are underway to recover the rest of it.

Police investigations are ongoing.

