AVA investigates pet boarding service Platinium Dogs Club for alleged mistreatment

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) is investigating reports of alleged mistreatment of animals by a pet boarding service.

Authorities raided the premises of Platinum Dogs Club as part of the investigation on Saturday (Dec 29) following several complaints that animals were ill-treated under its care.



Advertisement

“AVA safeguards animal welfare and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against offenders,” the authority said in a statement.

Platinium Dogs Club, based at 7 Galistan Avenue in Bukit Panjang, advertises services such as pet transport, day care and grooming.

The pet boarding service’s website says it has “more than 20 years of experience” in dog handling, and that its facilities are “fully air-conditioned daily”, “large and spacious” and “cage free”.

It also promised to “provide special dietary menus for your little ones” and to attend to pets in need of medical care. Perks such as “free stays, excursions and free dog apparel” were also advertised for regulars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An AVA spokesman said they could not provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

Under the Animal and Birds Act, offenders who failed in their duty of care towards the animals in the course of conducting an animal-related business may face up to a maximum fine of $40,000 and/or jail term of 2 years, if convicted.

