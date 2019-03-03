AVA investigating case of dead rat found in bag of rice

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Sunday (Mar 3) it was investigating a case of a dead rat found in a bag of rice.

The incident came to light when Facebook user Vegnesh Jodimani shared a photo of the dead rodent, which he said had been in a bag of House Brand basmati rice from Sheng Siong supermarket.

In the post on Saturday afternoon, Mr Vegnesh said the 5kg bag was purchased from the Sheng Siong outlet at Block 739 Bedok Reservoir Road.



"We were shocked to see a dead rat inside. My whole house is full of dead rat smell," he wrote.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, AVA said it has received feedback on the case and is investigating.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," said AVA.

"While the authorities continue to be vigilant and work to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the food industry and consumers should play their part too," it added.



A Sheng Siong spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Monday that all House Brand basmati rice products have been immediately removed from the stores.

The supplier has also been informed of the matter and is investigating.



"Our Bedok Reservoir Road 739A store was informed by the customer last Saturday afternoon of the incident ... We have conducted a refund for the customer and will work closely with AVA," the spokesperson added.

