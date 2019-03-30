AVA issues alert for Chobani Almond Coco Loco yoghurt due to allergen risk

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) issued an alert on Saturday (Mar 30) for a batch of Australia's Chobani brand Almond Coco Loco yoghurt due to an allergen risk.



In a statement, AVA said the Australian Government Department of Agriculture and Water Resource had issued an alert that the affected batch of yoghurt was recalled due to “the presence of an undeclared allergen” which is almond.



The affected product is the 140g Almond Coco Loco yoghurt, which has a best before date of Apr 23, 2019, AVA said.



AVA added that it had conducted checks and found that the implicated products were imported into Singapore and that all the products had been sold.



“Consumers with an almond allergy or intolerance should not consume the product. Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” AVA added.



AVA advised those who have purchased the affected tubs of yoghurt to contact the importer for enquiries or exchange of product.



The food alert from AVA comes as Australia issued a recall for a batch of Chobani Flip Almond Coco Loco yoghurt due to incorrect packaging.



In a statement, Food Standards Australia New Zealand said that the affected yoghurt had been packaged in a Chobani Lemon Meringue Tang tub. The tubs, which contained Almond Coco Loco ingredients, were then sealed with Almond Coco Loco foils.



The authority, which develops food standards for Australia and New Zealand, also said that the recalled product had been available for sale in Coles, Woolworths and other locations in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.



Chobani’s Australia website also displayed a product recall alert for their Flip Almond Coco Loco yoghurt.