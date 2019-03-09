AVA orders recall of Hardy brand Valencay cheese due to E coli

SINGAPORE: Authorities have ordered the recall of Hardy brand Valencay cheese after detecting the presence of E coli in some batches of the raw milk cheese.

Nine pieces of the product were imported and sold to two hotels in Singapore, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Saturday (Mar 9).

Seven pieces were consumed, and the remaining two pieces have been returned.

"The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) issued a notification that some batches of Hardy brand Valencay (raw milk cheese) have been recalled due to the presence of Shiga-toxin producing Escherichia coli," said AVA.

The cheese was produced in France.

The affected products have the marking LOT Fournisseur: 10-17, LOT Fournisseur: 10-25, as well as LOT Fournisseur: 10-31 ou 10-32.

AVA had directed the importer to recall the implicated product and the recall has completed.

In the media release, AVA reminded consumers of raw milk cheese that they should be aware of the risks involved.

"Raw or unpasteurised milk is likely to contain more bacteria and other pathogens compared to pasteurised milk. This may include E coli bacteria," said the authority.

"As a precaution, vulnerable groups of people, especially young children, pregnant women, elderly persons, or people with chronic illness such as diabetes, should avoid eating raw food.

"Consumers who do not feel well after consumption of raw milk cheese should seek medical attention," it added.

