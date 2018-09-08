AVA recalls tainted bottled water from Malaysia over bacteria fears

SINGAPORE: A brand of bottled drinking water imported from Malaysia has been recalled after a bacteria was found during a routine sampling of the product, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Saturday (Sep 8).

AVA said in a news release that pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common environmental bacteria that can be found in faeces, soil, water and sewage, was found in samples of Guang Li Liang bottled drinking water.

Advertisement

The bacteria can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

Consuming products contaminated with this bacteria can cause a range of infections, although it rarely leads to serious illness in healthy individuals, AVA added.

The recall implicates batch number 18228 of Guang Li Liang bottled water with expiry dates of Aug 4, Aug 26 and Aug 29, 2020. The batch number and expiry date are printed on the bottle.

The product was imported from Malaysia by BSY Power of Light Trading. AVA has directed BSY to recall the implicated product, it said, adding that the recall is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Consumers who have the implicated products are advised to not consume them. Consumers who feel unwell may wish to seek medical attention," said the authority.

For enquiries, consumers may call BSY at +65 9756 8786 or email enquiries@bsytrading.com.