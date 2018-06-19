AVA warns consumers not to eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Tuesday (Jun 19) advised customers not to consume any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of packaging size or best-before dates.



This comes as the United States Food and Drug Administration expanded its recall of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal to include all package sizes and best-before dates over fears of salmonella.



It was reported on Sunday that Kellogg Company was voluntarily recalling its 15.3 oz and 23 oz packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella in the products.



RedMart, Singapore's importer of the cereal, said the only implicated products are the 15.3 oz packages with a best-before date from Jun 14, 2018 to Jun 14, 2019. The products also have a UPC code, which is found on the bottom of the cereal box, of 038000391033.



RedMart added that all the affected products have been removed from its online store.

