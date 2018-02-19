Average of 125 cases a year of train doors closing without warning in last 5 years: MOT

SINGAPORE: For the past five years, an average of 125 cases of train doors closing without warning occurred per year on Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains, with the majority of cases occurring on the North-South and East-West Lines, according to Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng.

He was responding on Tuesday (Feb 19) to a parliamentary question by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leon Perera, who asked the Ministry of Transport for a record of such cases.

Mr Ng said the trains on the North-South and East-West lines are the oldest lines in the country. He added these are the only lines where the train door is closed manually by the train captain on board. Mr Ng said this "introduces an element of human error.”

"The new communications-based train signalling system will address this by automating the announcement and closing of train doors,” said Mr Ng.

He added that the reports by commuters are the primary means by which data on such occurrences is collated and every report is "thoroughly investigated".

The minister also said there was also an average of 20 cases per year of irregular and sudden acceleration per year for MRT trains and 2 cases per year on Light Rapid Transit (LRT) trains as reported by commuters.

“The changes in speed stemmed from temporary speed restrictions due to on-going track maintenance and renewal works,” said Mr Ng.

