Motorcyclist dies in accident on AYE; bus driver among 2 arrested

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man died in an accident involving his motorcycle, a second motorcycle and a bus along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday morning (Jun 19).

Authorities were alerted to the accident at about 7.15am. It happened on the AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) before the Jurong Pier Road exit, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The other motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the police.

They added that the 52-year-old driver of the bus was arrested for causing death by negligent act. The injured motorcyclist was later arrested in hospital.

A video on social media shows the vehicles on lane 1 of the expressway, with a motorcycle lying on its side behind the bus. Another motorcycle is seen at the front of the bus.

The accident caused a traffic jam during the morning commute, with motorists told to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Accident on AYE (towards MCE) after Pioneer Rd Exit with congestion till Pioneer Rd Exit. Avoid lanes 1 and 2 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) June 19, 2019

Police investigations are ongoing.

