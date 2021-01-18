Driver arrested after trailer collides into flyover along AYE

SINGAPORE: A trailer carrying goods that were piled more than 4.5m high collided into a flyover along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (Jan 18).



In response to queries by CNA, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.07am.



The 45-year-old driver was arrested for collision of a heavy motor vehicle into a public structure and for "driving a heavy motor vehicle with height exceeding 4.5m without an escort", the police added.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person had minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital.



Investigations are ongoing.



CNA has contacted the Land Transport Authority to check if the flyover sustained damage.

