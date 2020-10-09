COVID-19: One-off S$3,000 grant for parents of children born in the next 2 years

SINGAPORE: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-off grant of S$3,000 will be given to parents of infants born from Oct 1 this year to Sep 30, 2022, it was announced on Friday (Oct 9).

The Baby Support Grant will provide additional support in helping couples “defray child-raising costs during these extraordinary times”, said the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Baby Support Grant will supplement the existing Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which is worth up to S$10,000. The grant also adds to the Marriage and Parenthood Package.

This announcement also follows Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s remarks in a ministerial statement earlier this week that the Government will introduce one-off additional support for newborns after receiving feedback that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to some people postponing their parenthood plans.

“Supporting Singaporeans in fulfilling their plans to marry and raise families is a key national priority,” said the media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Government’s Marriage and Parenthood Package offers a comprehensive suite of support measures, which have been progressively enhanced since 2001.

“The latest round of enhancements in 2019/2020 has improved pre-school affordability and accessibility, made housing more affordable for those buying their first homes from HDB, and provided additional healthcare support for children and couples.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about “unprecedented challenges to lives and livelihoods”, and some couples have indicated that they will postpone their life plans so as to focus on their financial stability and employment prospects, said NPTD.

“As age affects fertility, marrying and having children later may result in families being unable to have the number of children they aspire to have,” NPTD added.

Advertisement

The Baby Support Grant will be deposited into the same bank account as nominated by parents when they enrol their child for the Baby Bonus Scheme and its cash gift. Parents will receive the Baby Support Grant from Apr 1 2021, or within one month of enrolment into the Baby Bonus Scheme, whichever is later.

“This pandemic has not been easy on Singaporeans who are planning to get married and start their families. The Government will spare no effort to help couples meet their marriage and parenthood aspirations,” said Minister in the PMO Indranee Rajah, who oversees the NPTD.

“We also hope that more businesses and community groups will play their part to support couples juggle work and family, provide affordable goods and services for young families, and ultimately, create a Singapore that is made for families.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram