Baker's Brew Studio fined for operating kitchen without licence

SINGAPORE: Baker's Brew Studio was on Wednesday (Apr 10) fined S$1,000 for operating a food establishment without a licence, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release.



An unlicensed kitchen was found at 8A Admiralty Street on Jan 11, during a regular inspection by an officer from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore.

Advertisement

The kitchen produced confectionery items such as pineapple bak kwa cookies and ondeh ondeh cookies for sale at the bakery's three retail outlets, said SFA.

"Our investigation found that Baker’s Brew Studio Pte Ltd had knowingly used the unlicensed premises to produce baked tarts for the Lunar New Year, as they did not apply for the licence in time," said the agency.



An AVA officer found Baker's Brew Studio operating an unlicensed wholesale flour confectionery establishment during a round of regular inspections. (Photo: SFA)

It added that all food manufacturing activities in the unlicensed unit were ordered to stop immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All finished food products, semi-processed food items, as well as raw materials that had been opened were disposed of.

"The operator was also instructed to retrieve the food products that were produced at the implicated premises from their outlets for disposal," said SFA.

"The Singapore Food Agency takes a serious view on food establishments that do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements."



All food establishments that operate and process food for sale to wholesalers and retail food businesses must be licensed by SFA.

Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000 if convicted.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, given a maximum jail term of three months or both.

