Cedele parent, Goodman Environmental fined S$1,000 each for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: The Bakery Depot, which runs the Cedele brand, as well as consultancy group Goodman Environmental have each been fined S$1,000 for failing to enforce proper safe distancing measures.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a media release on Wednesday (May 6) that it inspected 20 workplaces that provide essential services between Monday and Wednesday.

Most companies were found to be compliant with safe distancing measures, but The Bakery Depot and Goodman Environmental had failed to do so.

Goodman Environmental failed to put in place health and temperature checks for their employees, proper tracking of staff members from split teams, and enforce 1m safe distancing among employees, said ESG.

The Bakery Depot cross-deployed employees to different retail outlets, and failed to enforce the wearing of masks and 1m safe distancing among employees.

Those found guilty of flouting the law can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

"As Singapore prepares for the safe and gradual resumption of economic activities, ESG will complement the current efforts of the Ministry of Manpower to conduct inspections at workplaces to ensure companies implement comprehensive safe distancing measures and practices," said the government agency.

Most companies were found to be compliant, said ESG, and have implemented measures such as temperature checks and 1m safe distancing between workspaces.

In the release, ESG reminded companies that workplace safety needs to take precedence in order to mitigate the risk of local transmission of COVID-19.

"We strongly urge companies to comply strictly with the safe distancing measures and integrate safe distancing workplace practices into their operations in a sustained manner," it added.

Singapore is into its fifth week of a "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in the local community, it was announced that Singapore will progressively ease some restrictions from May 5.

More shops and services will be allowed to resume operations - with safe distancing measures in place.

