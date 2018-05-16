Balakrishnan makes introductory phone call with US counterpart Pompeo

SINGAPORE: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had an introductory telephone call with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to congratulate him on his new role, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday (May 16).

In addition to reaffirming the longstanding ties between Singapore and the United States, both men discussed Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship priorities, developments in the region and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Dr Balakrishnan expressed hope that the Jun 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would bring about lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

He added that Singapore will work closely with the US and North Korea to facilitate a smooth meeting.

Mr Pompeo thanked Singapore for hosting the historic meeting and welcomed Dr Balakrishnan’s upcoming visit to Washington DC in June 2018, MFA said.

North Korea has raised hopes ahead of the summit by announcing it will destroy its nuclear testing site next week.

But in an angrily worded statement on Wednesday, Pyongyang warned that it may back out of the high-level summit if the United States pressures it to give up its nuclear arsenal.