Police investigating fight between cabby and man along Balestier road

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a fight between a taxi driver and a man along Balestier Road that occurred on Wednesday (Nov 28).

A video posted on a Facebook group shows the two men shoving and hitting each other during an argument near a blue Comfort taxi.

The taxi driver pushes the man, who is dressed in black, midway through the altercation, causing him to lose his balance and fall.

The man in black retaliates and pushes the taxi driver to the ground, striking him several times before he walks away.

Dialogue from the video indicates that the dispute involved money.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said they were alerted to a case of affray along Balestier Road at about 12.30am on Wednesday, and that police investigations are ongoing.

ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan told Channel NewsAsia that they were investigating the matter.