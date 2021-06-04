Driver arrested after mounted crane falls off lorry along Balestier Road

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver has been arrested after a mounted crane fell off the vehicle along Balestier Road on Friday (Jun 4), causing the road to be closed off.

The police said they were alerted to the incident along Balestier Road towards Lavender Street at about 10.30am on Friday.

The driver, a 37-year-old man was later arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle with a height exceeding 4.5m without an escort, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person had minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital.

Photos of the incident showed the mounted crane blocking all lanes of the road. (Photo: Ben Poon)

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a tweet at about 10.40am on Friday that Balestier Road, after Jalan Ampas, was closed due to an accident.

Photos of the incident showed the mounted crane blocking all lanes of the road. The damaged crane was seen lying across three lanes of the road under an overhead bridge with a clearance height of 4.5m.

CNA has reached out to Gim Sen Transportation Services, the company listed on the lorry, for more information.

