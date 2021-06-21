Man arrested at Balestier for causing annoyance while drunk, using abusive language

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday (Jun 20) when police officers "came across a dispute" at 230 Balestier Road, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday.

A video circulating on social media shows the man resisting arrest while several police officers attempt to subdue him.

The man was arrested at about 2am for "causing annoyance to the public when drunk, using abusive language against a public servant and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty", SPF said in response to CNA's queries.

The man is also suspected of driving while drunk, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.