GE2020 ballot papers, other election documents to be destroyed on Jan 16

SINGAPORE: Ballot papers and other election documents used in the 2020 General Election will be destroyed on Jan 16, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Monday (Jan 11).



This is as stipulated by the law and "to ensure the secrecy of the vote", said ELD in a press release.



The documents used in the Jul 10 election last year will be destroyed by incineration at the Tuas South Incineration Plant. They will be transported to the plant from the Supreme Court, where they have been kept for the past six months.



COVID-19 safe management measures will be in place during the proceedings at both locations, said ELD.

This will include limiting the number of representatives from political parties who can be present to witness the proceedings.

"ELD has reached out to the political parties to nominate their respective representatives," the department said.



As previously said by the ELD, a copy of the register of electors for polling district PN23 of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC was accidentally sealed in a box containing ballot papers.

With President Halimah Yacob's order, the box will be opened at the Supreme Court. The register will be retrieved for the purpose of preparing the list of electors in PN23 who did not vote at the election, said ELD.

"Thereafter, the box will be re-sealed and sent for destruction, together with the other boxes," it added.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, sealed ballot boxes must be kept in safe custody for six months after the poll and can only be opened during this period "for the purpose of instituting or maintaining a prosecution or an application to invalidate an election".

